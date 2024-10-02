October 1, 2024

31 Days of Halloween: October 1

It’s that time again, my little creepies and crawlies…pumpkins are on porches, leaves are turning red and brown, and the 31 Days of Halloween newsletter rises once again!

Woo-hooooooooooooooooooo

This is year 10 (!!) of celebrating Halloween for an entire month by sharing links, music, stories, photos, art and more. If you’re a returning reader, thank you!! I’m so, so glad to have you.

And if you’re new here, welcome! Here’s the deal: I send one email per day for the entire month of October (and one on November 1st, to say farewell)—and that’s it. It pops up like a zombie hand through the dirt of a freshly dug grave and then, when the magic of the holiday has faded, withdraws into the void once more.

There is one small additional change this year: since I had to migrate away from Tinyletter (RIP 🪦), I’m now on Buttondown! If you wanna post about this newsletter publicly and tell everyone you know about how much you love Halloween, here’s the new URL: https://buttondown.email/31daysofhalloween

(This is also the first year that it’s costing me actual money to send vs. just the cost of my time, so I have set up a ko-fi in case anyone out there is interested in and able to help offset that; I do this for love so I debated including this at all, but it is what it is! I won’t mention this again til the end of the month.)

Anyhow, onto the Halloween goodies!

First up, the YouTube channel Lofi Girl has introduced a Halloween station with spooky, groovy tunes.

(If you’re into the whole Lofi Girl phenomenon, you might be interested to know that there’s an alternate reality game (ARG) designed around the concept called Lorefi Girl. There’s a great introductory write-up here.)

Some fun fanart of Omaha’s KXVO Dancing Pumpkin Guy by Darren M. A. Calvert:

(Here’s some context for that, if you’re not familiar with the story.)

🎃🎃🎃

As always, please send me your spooky recommendations, favorite art, and Halloween activities! Are you planning to dress up this year? Do you already know what you're going to be, or are you still undecided? Hit reply and let me know, or email me at lehall@gmail.com.



Until tomorrow,

Laura





